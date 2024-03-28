Gio's Chicago Pizza to launch food truck

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gio's Chicago Pizza announced last week it plans to launch a new food truck this weekend. Why it matters: More people will get a chance to taste chef Greg Knotek's authentic deep dish and tavern-style Chicago pizza.

Gio's was honored as best deep dish by the Nashville Scene last year.

Gio's has been operating as a to-go pizza joint out of Citizen Kitchens in the Nations.

Driving the news: According to the announcement, Gio's will still offer to-go service in the Nations after the food truck opens.

