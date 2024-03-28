Mar 28, 2024 - Food and Drink
Gio's Chicago Pizza to launch food truck
Gio's Chicago Pizza announced last week it plans to launch a new food truck this weekend.
Why it matters: More people will get a chance to taste chef Greg Knotek's authentic deep dish and tavern-style Chicago pizza.
- Gio's was honored as best deep dish by the Nashville Scene last year.
- Gio's has been operating as a to-go pizza joint out of Citizen Kitchens in the Nations.
Driving the news: According to the announcement, Gio's will still offer to-go service in the Nations after the food truck opens.
