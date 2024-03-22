2 hours ago - Business
TSA complaints increase at Nashville airport
Air passengers are reporting complaints at a higher rate than before the pandemic, per data from the Transportation Security Administration.
By the numbers: Travelers filed 13.5 complaints per 100,000 passengers at National International Airport in January compared to a rate of 3.4 during the same month in 2019, according to an Axios analysis of the complaints, which were gathered by the Data Liberation Project.
Zoom in: The analysis found that travelers grumbled the most about BNA's expedited passenger screening program (or Precheck), registering 1,008 complaints from January 2023 through January 2024.
- Other top complaints were over customer service (99), screening (65) and property handling (32).
