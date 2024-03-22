Nashville has more sports bars than the average U.S. city
Nashville is holding its own in terms of the volume of sports bar options.
By the numbers: According to data from Yelp, Nashville has 8.5 sports bars per 100,000 people. That's ahead of the national average of 7.3.
- We have a ways to go to catch up to national leaders Myrtle Beach (18.8) and Las Vegas (15.1).
