Nashville has more sports bars than the average U.S. city

Sports bars per 100k people by metro area
Data: Yelp; Note: Among 112 metro areas with at least 500,000 residents; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nashville is holding its own in terms of the volume of sports bar options.

By the numbers: According to data from Yelp, Nashville has 8.5 sports bars per 100,000 people. That's ahead of the national average of 7.3.

  • We have a ways to go to catch up to national leaders Myrtle Beach (18.8) and Las Vegas (15.1).
