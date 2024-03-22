Missing college student Riley Strain's body found in Nashville river

Riley Strain, the college student who went missing after a night out in Nashville. Photo: Courtesy of Nashville police

Searchers found the body of missing college student Riley Strain in the Cumberland River Friday morning about eight miles from where he was last seen in downtown Nashville. Strain, 22, went missing after a night out on Lower Broadway on March 8. The University of Missouri student had come to Nashville with members of his fraternity.

Zoom in: He separated from his group after security at Luke's 32 Bridge kicked him out. The bar, which is named for singer Luke Bryan, said in a post that Strain had one alcoholic drink and two waters while there.

Downtown surveillance footage showed him walking near the river, and his debit card was found on the riverbank. Emergency crews across multiple counties have searched the river for days.

The massive search effort drew national attention, and Strain's family traveled to Nashville to look for him and plead for help.

State of play: Nashville police chief John Drake said Strain's body was found at about 7:30am as workers at a company near 61st Avenue North in The Nations combed through debris in the river.

"There are no signs of foul play at this time," Drake said.

An autopsy will be performed.

Strain was wearing his distinctive two-tone shirt and watch. That and "other identifying factors" helped police confirm his identity, Drake said.