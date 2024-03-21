Mar 21, 2024 - Food and Drink
Yolan to open a cafe and coffee shop in downtown Nashville
A new cafe is coming to The Joseph Hotel downtown in April.
What to expect: Café Yolan will offer coffee, weekday lunch, weekend brunch and pastries from the James Beard-recognized pastry chef Noelle Marchetti and her team.
- Yolan is The Joseph Hotel's critically acclaimed Italian restaurant.
Dig in: The weekend brunch menu features items like challah french toast and a grain bowl with a poached egg, quinoa, sofrito, roasted seasonal vegetables and cilantro crema, according to a press release.
- Tarts, cookies and seasonal sweets from Marchetti, who was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award's best pastry chef, will be available at the cafe's espresso bar.
