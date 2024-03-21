Yolan to open a cafe and coffee shop in downtown Nashville

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

An assortment of Cafe Yolan pastries. Photo: Courtesy of Cafe Yolan

A new cafe is coming to The Joseph Hotel downtown in April. What to expect: Café Yolan will offer coffee, weekday lunch, weekend brunch and pastries from the James Beard-recognized pastry chef Noelle Marchetti and her team. Yolan is The Joseph Hotel's critically acclaimed Italian restaurant.

Dig in: The weekend brunch menu features items like challah french toast and a grain bowl with a poached egg, quinoa, sofrito, roasted seasonal vegetables and cilantro crema, according to a press release.

Tarts, cookies and seasonal sweets from Marchetti, who was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award's best pastry chef, will be available at the cafe's espresso bar.

Go deeper: Read about Marchetti's culinary journey