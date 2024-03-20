The Nashville Zoo welcomed a new resident this month with the rare birth of a new spotted fanaloka pup. Why it matters: Nashville's zoo is the only one in the country to house fanaloka, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The new pup joins four other fanaloka in the zoo's care.

State of play: The elusive little mammals are native to Madagascar's lowland and rainforest areas. The nocturnal animals are listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as vulnerable due to habitat destruction.

Zoom in: The new pup was about a quarter of a pound when he was born on March 10. Zoo veterinarians are caring for him.

If you go: You can see the baby fanaloka through viewing windows in the zoo's veterinary center.