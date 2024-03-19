Nashvillians living with hearing loss

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: SoundCheck; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals More than 9% of Davidson County residents experience at least mild hearing loss. That's an estimated 63,118 people, based on a recent study seeking to estimate the condition's prevalence down to the county level. Why it matters: The findings have important implications for public health officials, policymakers and more.

The big picture: The federally funded and peer-reviewed study, from nonpartisan research group NORC at the University of Chicago and published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health - Americas, found that more than 1 in 9 Americans experiences at least mild hearing loss in both ears.

The condition is closely tied to age: An estimated 8.9% of Americans ages 35-64 experience hearing loss, compared to 72.7% of those age 75 or older.

Yes, but: Other factors also play a role, including the kind of community where someone lives.

Hearing loss is more prevalent in rural areas, per the study.

Nashville's rate is lower than other parts of the state. Cumberland County had the highest rate of hearing loss at 25.2%. Johnson County is close behind at 25%.

Zoom in: Race and gender are also factors.

An estimated 14.6% of white, non-Hispanic Americans suffer from hearing loss, compared to 6.2% of Black Americans.

And an estimated 13.1% of men experience hearing loss, compared to 10.1% of women.

The bottom line: While these geographic and socioeconomic breakdowns are vital for policymakers and others, "hearing loss is a problem everywhere," the study's lead author, David Rein, tells Axios.

"It's something that affects all groups and affects all of us as we age."

Read more about the study