Tennessee teams in March Madness bracket
Six squads from Tennessee qualified for the NCAA basketball tournaments, which were revealed Sunday.
- Tennessee men's basketball enters March Madness with a decent chance to reach its first-ever Final 4.
Driving the news: The Volunteers are the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region.
- UT has reached the Elite Eight once, in 2010, but never achieved Final Four glory.
Yes, but: Big Orange hit a speed bump before the Big Dance. The Volunteers had been cruising and seemed to be in contention for a coveted No. 1 seed.
- Then came losses to Kentucky and Mississippi State in the SEC tournament.
What's next: The Volunteers play No. 15 Saint Peter's in the first round. UT is the only in-state men's program to reach the tournament.
Five in-state women's teams qualified for the NCAA tournament, led by the UT Lady Vols.
- UT is seeded sixth in the Portland region and plays No. 11 Green Bay.
- Resurgent Vanderbilt qualified for the tournament for the first time in a decade. Vanderbilt plays Columbia in the First Four.
- Three other programs reached the Big Dance by winning their conference tournaments: No. 11 Middle Tennessee, No. 14 Chattanooga and No. 15 UT-Martin.
