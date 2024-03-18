Tennessee teams in March Madness bracket

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Six squads from Tennessee qualified for the NCAA basketball tournaments, which were revealed Sunday. Tennessee men's basketball enters March Madness with a decent chance to reach its first-ever Final 4.

Driving the news: The Volunteers are the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region.

UT has reached the Elite Eight once, in 2010, but never achieved Final Four glory.

Yes, but: Big Orange hit a speed bump before the Big Dance. The Volunteers had been cruising and seemed to be in contention for a coveted No. 1 seed.

Then came losses to Kentucky and Mississippi State in the SEC tournament.

What's next: The Volunteers play No. 15 Saint Peter's in the first round. UT is the only in-state men's program to reach the tournament.

Five in-state women's teams qualified for the NCAA tournament, led by the UT Lady Vols.