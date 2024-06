Universal Music Group Nashville announced Tuesday the launch of a new film and television production company called Sing Me Back Home Productions. Why it matters: The music industry is deeply rooted in Nashville, and stakeholders believe there's an opportunity to grow more film and television business. Universal is the label home to artists like Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Mickey Guyton. The company also has a music publishing division and recently announced plans for a $250 million creative campus in Berry Hill.

What's next: Sing Me Back Home Productions already has two projects in the works. One is a docuseries following the ascending country duo The War and Treaty, the husband-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter.

The other is a documentary about famed disco artist Gloria Gaynor.

What she's saying: "Songs and stories can transport people and literally sing them back home no matter where they are in the world," UMG Nashville chair and CEO Cindy Mabe said in a press release.

"Creating a new canvas for our storytellers to paint was a natural next step for our artists to talk to their fans in a new way."

Zoom in: Metro Councilmember Joy Styles championed the potential for Nashville to grow its film and television industry when she helped create a new city entertainment commission last year.