Tennessee Republican blocks attempt to honor Allison Russell
A Tennessee House Republican leader blocked state Rep. Justin Jones' resolution honoring Allison Russell, a singer-songwriter who won her first Grammy for her performance of the song "Eve Was Black."
- Jones' similar resolution honoring the band Paramore for its win in the best rock album category was approved without objection.
State of play: House Republican Caucus chair Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) objected to the Russell resolution Monday night, per the Tennessean. His reasoning was not discussed.
What they're saying: Jones (D-Nashville) praised Russell on social media, saying she had "worked tirelessly to foster an inclusive Nashville through her music and continues to make Black History here in Tennessee."
- Russell, who has been critical of Republican lawmakers in recent years, said she considered the procedural block a "compliment."
Between the lines: Republicans briefly expelled Jones from his seat last year after he interrupted House business to protest for gun regulations. He was later re-elected.
- Jones has continued to spar with Republicans during the current legislative session.
