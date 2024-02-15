Tennessee Republican blocks attempt to honor Allison Russell

Allison Russell poses with her new Grammy. Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Tennessee House Republican leader blocked state Rep. Justin Jones' resolution honoring Allison Russell, a singer-songwriter who won her first Grammy for her performance of the song "Eve Was Black."

Jones' similar resolution honoring the band Paramore for its win in the best rock album category was approved without objection.

State of play: House Republican Caucus chair Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) objected to the Russell resolution Monday night, per the Tennessean. His reasoning was not discussed.

What they're saying: Jones (D-Nashville) praised Russell on social media, saying she had "worked tirelessly to foster an inclusive Nashville through her music and continues to make Black History here in Tennessee."

Russell, who has been critical of Republican lawmakers in recent years, said she considered the procedural block a "compliment."

Between the lines: Republicans briefly expelled Jones from his seat last year after he interrupted House business to protest for gun regulations. He was later re-elected.