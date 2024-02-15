19 mins ago - News

Music City Grand Prix leaving downtown Nashville

LEBANON, TENNESSEE - JUNE 25: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, leads the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee.

A race at the Nashville Superspeedway in June 2023. Photo: Logan Riely/Getty Images

The Music City Grand Prix is moving from downtown to the Nashville Super Speedway in Wilson County, race organizers announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The IndyCar road course race held three annual events in Nashville and previously announced plans for a return in 2024.

  • Race organizers said last year the course would shift from primarily around Nissan Stadium to covering more downtown streets west of the Cumberland River, including a pass through Lower Broadway.

Details: Music Row executive Scott Borchetta recently assumed control of the Music City Grand Prix. According to a press release, Borchetta spent recent weeks reviewing plans for the downtown course before deciding a move to the Super Speedway is the better option.

  • Borchetta praised Mayor Freddie O'Connell's administration for working with his team to try to make the race happen.
  • Titans stadium construction is scheduled to finish in 2027. "We fully intend to continue conversations with [the Titans and Metro] as to when the right time will be to return to the streets of Nashville," Borchetta said in a press release. O'Connell also said he looks forward to the race returning to downtown.
