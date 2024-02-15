Music City Grand Prix leaving downtown Nashville

Share on email (opens in new window)

A race at the Nashville Superspeedway in June 2023. Photo: Logan Riely/Getty Images

The Music City Grand Prix is moving from downtown to the Nashville Super Speedway in Wilson County, race organizers announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The IndyCar road course race held three annual events in Nashville and previously announced plans for a return in 2024.

Race organizers said last year the course would shift from primarily around Nissan Stadium to covering more downtown streets west of the Cumberland River, including a pass through Lower Broadway.

Details: Music Row executive Scott Borchetta recently assumed control of the Music City Grand Prix. According to a press release, Borchetta spent recent weeks reviewing plans for the downtown course before deciding a move to the Super Speedway is the better option.