19 mins ago - News
Music City Grand Prix leaving downtown Nashville
The Music City Grand Prix is moving from downtown to the Nashville Super Speedway in Wilson County, race organizers announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: The IndyCar road course race held three annual events in Nashville and previously announced plans for a return in 2024.
- Race organizers said last year the course would shift from primarily around Nissan Stadium to covering more downtown streets west of the Cumberland River, including a pass through Lower Broadway.
Details: Music Row executive Scott Borchetta recently assumed control of the Music City Grand Prix. According to a press release, Borchetta spent recent weeks reviewing plans for the downtown course before deciding a move to the Super Speedway is the better option.
- Borchetta praised Mayor Freddie O'Connell's administration for working with his team to try to make the race happen.
- Titans stadium construction is scheduled to finish in 2027. "We fully intend to continue conversations with [the Titans and Metro] as to when the right time will be to return to the streets of Nashville," Borchetta said in a press release. O'Connell also said he looks forward to the race returning to downtown.
