What's on the Nashville ballot for Super Tuesday

The full spectrum of elected offices will be on the ballot when early voting begins today in Davidson County. Why it matters: At one end, the most prominent politicians in the country are on the ballot as President Biden and former President Trump vie for their parties' presidential nominations. At the other end of the spectrum is a slate of under-the-radar, hyperlocal primary elections with ramifications that can affect your lives more than the president. In most of the races, there is not a Republican on the ballot.

What we're watching: Biden and Trump are heavy favorites to win Tennessee's primary elections based on recent polling. The only question is their margins of victory.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is the only viable Republican besides Trump still in the race.

On the Democratic side, voters have two choices: Biden or uncommitted. It will be interesting to see how many voters choose the latter option amid increased scrutiny of Biden's mental state.

School board: Five of Nashville's nine school board seats are on the ballot. Nashville school board races were nonpartisan until last year.

Four of the races feature Democratic candidates without challengers.

In District 3, former Metro Councilmember Zach Young is in line to replace outgoing board member Emily Masters. In District 5, new candidate TK Fayne is set to replace Christiane Buggs, who did not seek re-election.

Incumbent board members Freda Player in District 7 and Abigail Tylor in District 9 do not have challengers.

That leaves the District 1 race to replace outgoing member Sharon Gentry as the only contested primary. Gentry, who has served since 2012, did not seek re-election.

Dominique McCord-Cotton, Robert Taylor and LaTonya Winfrey are on the ballot in the Democratic primary. The winner will face Republican candidate Demytris Savage-Short.

Read more about the District 1 candidates in the Nashville Banner.

Property assessor: Incumbent Vivian Wilhoite is facing Tomesia Day, who is a former deputy in the office.

Wilhoite is a former Metro Council member and most recently ran for mayor last year. Read more about the candidates in the property assessor's race in the Nashville Banner. There isn't a Republican candidate for the post.

Circuit court District 4: Four Democratic candidates are vying to complete the current term of Judge Philip Smith, who died in 2022. Among them are Judge Stan Kweller, who was temporarily appointed to the seat. The District 4 judge primarily hears family law cases.

There is not a Republican candidate in the race. Read more about the District 4 candidates in the Tennessean.

Be smart: For more information on the March 5 primary, including how to look up where you can early vote, visit the Davidson County Election Commission site.

Of note: There are several new early voting locations.