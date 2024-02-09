Where to find Super Bowl chicken wings in Nashville

Share on email (opens in new window)

One of the great joys of being a parent is finding shared interests with my kids.

Rock music, video games, "Star Wars" movies and funny cat videos are among the things my boys and I enjoy.

About two years ago, my son Everett, now 10, figured out he loved chicken wings. This was a welcome development because his brother and my wife dislike eating meat off the bone, for reasons I will never understand.

Why it matters: Over the last year or so, Everett and I have taken time to break away from our bone-averse family to try out wing spots across the city.

Since chicken wings pair perfectly with football, here are four local spots we absolutely love.

😋 The Centennial: The popular Nations neighborhood bar has become our favorite wing spot.

The wings are large, and the tangy Centennial sauce, made in-house, is especially addicting. They suggest calling ahead for your Super Bowl orders.

🍗 Brother Z's Wang Shack: This humble, family-owned joint is located on Dickerson Pike. They get bonus points for having a deep bench of sauces to choose from.

🍻 Alley Pub: I've extolled the virtues of one of Nashville's best dive bars in this newsletter before.

Along with their frosty Bushwhackers and 2-for-1 beers on Sundays, Alley Pub's wings are a highlight. The sticky and tangy Juan sauce is my favorite, but their old-school buffalo sauce is also fantastic.

🍽️ Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint: The BBQ heavyweight brings it with their smoked wings.