49 mins ago - Business
Bon Jovi honky-tonk coming to Lower Broad
Nashville's honky-tonk district is getting a dose of 80s rock.
What's happening: Jon Bon Jovi is bringing a honky-tonk called JBJ's to 405 Broadway.
Details: JBJ's will be "dedicated to a rock 'n' roll revolution along with carrying forward the roots of country music from Nashville's storied history," according to a press release.
- With five stories and 37,000 square feet, JBJ's will be the tallest and second-largest bar on Lower Broad.
- The new bar will open this spring.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.