Bon Jovi honky-tonk coming to Lower Broad

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jon Bon Jovi performing earlier this month in Los Angeles. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nashville's honky-tonk district is getting a dose of 80s rock.

What's happening: Jon Bon Jovi is bringing a honky-tonk called JBJ's to 405 Broadway.

Details: JBJ's will be "dedicated to a rock 'n' roll revolution along with carrying forward the roots of country music from Nashville's storied history," according to a press release.

With five stories and 37,000 square feet, JBJ's will be the tallest and second-largest bar on Lower Broad.

The new bar will open this spring.

Read WKRN's story about JBJ's