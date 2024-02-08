49 mins ago - Business

Bon Jovi honky-tonk coming to Lower Broad

headshot
Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi performing earlier this month in Los Angeles. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nashville's honky-tonk district is getting a dose of 80s rock.

What's happening: Jon Bon Jovi is bringing a honky-tonk called JBJ's to 405 Broadway.

Details: JBJ's will be "dedicated to a rock 'n' roll revolution along with carrying forward the roots of country music from Nashville's storied history," according to a press release.

  • With five stories and 37,000 square feet, JBJ's will be the tallest and second-largest bar on Lower Broad.
  • The new bar will open this spring.

Read WKRN's story about JBJ's

