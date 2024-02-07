Report: Nashville's economy makes it a top-tier city

Share on email (opens in new window)

Nashville is one of the nation's top-performing cities, according to a new report analyzing economic metrics nationwide.

Music City came in 6th in the rankings from the Milken Institute. It marks our second consecutive appearance in the top 10.

Why it matters: Nashville was recognized for its high wages, plentiful jobs, (relatively) low cost of living and tech sector — making it an economic model for the rest of the nation.

What they're saying: "Music City has demonstrated remarkable staying power as one of America's best-performing metros," the report stated.

"The metro's population growth has been accompanied by record-high tourism propelling the economy."

Yes, but: Although the report lauded the "remarkable rise" of Nashville's high-tech sector, it also noted that industry's economic output was much stronger in other cities.

How it works: The Milken Institute, a nonpartisan nonprofit, assessed 403 U.S. metropolitan areas using 13 economic metrics, based on data from January 2022-August 2023.

The report divided cities into large metros (more than 275,000 people) and smaller ones.

