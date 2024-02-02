Our guide to Valentine's Day 2024 in Nashville

Lovers, rejoice. Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away.

Don't let Cupid catch you unprepared; now is the time to make plans. We have some very Nashville ideas to embrace that lovin' feeling.

🍽️ Keep it classic: Dinner is a Valentine's Day staple for a reason, and given Nashville's rich food scene, you've got plenty of options (although reservations are already scarce at many of the trendiest spots).

On the high end of the spectrum, there's an extra-luxe Valentine menu at Bourbon Steak for $275 per person. The nationally recognized steakhouse atop the JW Marriot features stunning views of the downtown skyline.

If you prefer a more relaxed, neighborhood vibe, all Frothy Monkey locations are offering a three-course meal for two for $65 from Feb. 13-16.

Or you can close out your four-course meal at Lockeland Table with butterscotch pecan ice cream. The special dinner is $95 per person.

🕰️ An earlier alternative: We at Axios Nashville like bucking trends every now and then. We've found lunch dates offer a chill alternative to the Big Dinner.

Roze Pony's elevated lunch menu has served us well on special occasions.

Or stop by Red Bicycle for a crêpe and some people-watching.

🌳 Embrace nature: Several state parks are getting into the spirit. Montgomery Bell State Park, which is less than an hour away, is offering overnight vacation packages. Bring your mountain bikes and hiking shoes.

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is sharing a stunning display of orchids starting Feb. 10.

🍿 Movie lovers: The Belcourt is embarking on a monthlong celebration of love with its Swoon film series. The 1940 classic "His Girl Friday" runs this weekend, with other affairs to remember to follow later this month, including "Harold and Maude," "The Notebook," "Casablanca" and "Romeo + Juliet."

Adam's pro tip: If you appreciate the full arc of a love story, from infatuation to heartbreak and back again, check out Richard Linklater's "Before" trilogy on March 3. But be prepared for a rocky emotional roller coaster.

🎉 Party: As Galentine's Day taught us, you don't need a date to have a good time. Tennessee Brew Works is transforming its brewery into a Taylor Swift-themed "haven for friendship and fun" on Feb. 10.