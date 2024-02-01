Feb 1, 2024 - Things to Do

Nashville's concert calendar for February

headshot
Drake

Drake performing at a concert in Atlanta in 2018. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images

It's a shorter month, but there is still plenty of live music packing the calendar. Here are some upcoming shows worth noting.

🏳️ Feb. 2: Plain White T's at Exit/In

☎️ Feb. 7-8: Drake with J. Cole at Bridgestone Arena

🎤 Feb. 8-10: Patti LaBelle with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

🎸 Feb. 9: Pantera at Bridgestone Arena

🐴 Feb. 14-15: Band of Horses at Ryman Auditorium

🤠 Feb. 16-18: Clint Black at Ryman Auditorium

🚕 Feb. 17: Moon Taxi at Brooklyn Bowl

🪕 Feb. 23-24: Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena

🎼 Feb. 27: Yo-Yo Ma with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

✨ Feb. 28: Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin at Bridgestone Arena

🎹 Feb. 28: Jon Batiste at Ryman Auditorium

