Nashville's concert calendar for February
It's a shorter month, but there is still plenty of live music packing the calendar. Here are some upcoming shows worth noting.
🏳️ Feb. 2: Plain White T's at Exit/In
☎️ Feb. 7-8: Drake with J. Cole at Bridgestone Arena
🎤 Feb. 8-10: Patti LaBelle with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
🎸 Feb. 9: Pantera at Bridgestone Arena
🐴 Feb. 14-15: Band of Horses at Ryman Auditorium
🤠 Feb. 16-18: Clint Black at Ryman Auditorium
🚕 Feb. 17: Moon Taxi at Brooklyn Bowl
🪕 Feb. 23-24: Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena
- Feb. 25: Billy Strings at Ryman Auditorium
🎼 Feb. 27: Yo-Yo Ma with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
✨ Feb. 28: Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin at Bridgestone Arena
🎹 Feb. 28: Jon Batiste at Ryman Auditorium
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.