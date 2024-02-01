Share on email (opens in new window)

Gloria Johnson (on left) and Marsha Blackburn. Photos: Jason Kempin, Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

State Rep. Gloria Johnson set a fundraising record for a Tennessee Democrat running for the U.S. Senate.

She's brought in $2.3 million since entering the race in September, which is the most ever raised by a Democrat in the first two quarters of a campaign.

Yes, but: Incumbent Sen. Marsha Blackburn outraised Johnson and enjoys a comfortable financial advantage.

By the numbers: Johnson raised over $1 million for the fundraising quarter ending Dec. 31, her campaign said in a press release.

Blackburn dwarfed that, raising $2.5 million during the same time frame. Blackburn has $7.4 million cash on hand.

Of note: In the first financial disclosure, former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry reported raising over $171,000.