Feb 1, 2024 - Politics
Blackburn, Johnson announce fundraising updates
State Rep. Gloria Johnson set a fundraising record for a Tennessee Democrat running for the U.S. Senate.
- She's brought in $2.3 million since entering the race in September, which is the most ever raised by a Democrat in the first two quarters of a campaign.
Yes, but: Incumbent Sen. Marsha Blackburn outraised Johnson and enjoys a comfortable financial advantage.
By the numbers: Johnson raised over $1 million for the fundraising quarter ending Dec. 31, her campaign said in a press release.
- Blackburn dwarfed that, raising $2.5 million during the same time frame. Blackburn has $7.4 million cash on hand.
Of note: In the first financial disclosure, former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry reported raising over $171,000.
- Barry's haul came in the first three weeks of her campaign for the House seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green.
- Green raised $329,000 in the fourth quarter, according to his spokesperson.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.