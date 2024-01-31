2 hours ago - News
The Pinnacle concert hall coming to Nashville Yards
Developers unveiled details for the new 4,500-seat music venue coming to the Nashville Yards project downtown in early 2025.
Be smart: Pinnacle Financial Partners was announced as its naming rights sponsor. It will be called the Pinnacle. The venue will be run by the large live music corporation AEG.
- Pinnacle is moving its corporate headquarters to Nashville Yards later this year. Amazon is also an anchor tenant of the development.
Why it matters: The Pinnacle adds another ticketed live music option for downtown, which already features the Ryman Auditorium, Bridgestone Arena and Ascend Amphitheater.
- The Pinnacle will be significantly larger than the Ryman, which seats 2,362.
- AEG competitor Live Nation is planning a similarly sized venue in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood.
