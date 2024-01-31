Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering showing plans for a new venue at Nashville Yards. Image: Courtesy of The Pinnacle

Developers unveiled details for the new 4,500-seat music venue coming to the Nashville Yards project downtown in early 2025.

Be smart: Pinnacle Financial Partners was announced as its naming rights sponsor. It will be called the Pinnacle. The venue will be run by the large live music corporation AEG.

Pinnacle is moving its corporate headquarters to Nashville Yards later this year. Amazon is also an anchor tenant of the development.

Why it matters: The Pinnacle adds another ticketed live music option for downtown, which already features the Ryman Auditorium, Bridgestone Arena and Ascend Amphitheater.