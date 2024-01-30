Nashville races to fill potholes after winter storm
Nashville continues to experience the fallout from this month's winter storm most recently with roadways covered in potholes.
State of play: Once the ice and record snowfall was cleared away, city crews immediately faced a pothole problem. A drive to the grocery store or school drop-off resembles a scene from "Fast & Furious 6" as Nashville drivers daringly dodge a bevy of potholes.
By the numbers: Since the storm, the city has patched 1,198 potholes as of noon yesterday, a Metro spokesperson tells Axios.
- As of Sunday, they said, there were 272 requests to fix potholes since the snowstorm.
- Filling potholes was already a priority for the Nashville Department of Transportation. NDOT said it filled 4,317 potholes in Mayor Freddie O'Connell's first 100 days in office.
- Some of the potholes are on roads overseen by the state Department of Transportation.
Yes, but: The lingering rain was a problem for crews, a state spokesperson said last week.
- "We're aware of several locations in the Nashville interstate loop that need urgent attention," TDOT community relations officer Rebekah Hammonds said on X.
- "We have patched many areas but the constant rain is keeping the patches from holding. We're seeing some reopening the next day or even hours after being patched."
Be smart: Read about how potholes form and why they're challenging to repair.
