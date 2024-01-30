Nashville races to fill potholes after winter storm

Share on email (opens in new window)

Nashville continues to experience the fallout from this month's winter storm most recently with roadways covered in potholes.

State of play: Once the ice and record snowfall was cleared away, city crews immediately faced a pothole problem. A drive to the grocery store or school drop-off resembles a scene from "Fast & Furious 6" as Nashville drivers daringly dodge a bevy of potholes.

By the numbers: Since the storm, the city has patched 1,198 potholes as of noon yesterday, a Metro spokesperson tells Axios.

As of Sunday, they said, there were 272 requests to fix potholes since the snowstorm.

Filling potholes was already a priority for the Nashville Department of Transportation. NDOT said it filled 4,317 potholes in Mayor Freddie O'Connell's first 100 days in office.

Some of the potholes are on roads overseen by the state Department of Transportation.

Yes, but: The lingering rain was a problem for crews, a state spokesperson said last week.

"We're aware of several locations in the Nashville interstate loop that need urgent attention," TDOT community relations officer Rebekah Hammonds said on X.

"We have patched many areas but the constant rain is keeping the patches from holding. We're seeing some reopening the next day or even hours after being patched."

