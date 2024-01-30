Nashville plane route tops turbulence ranking

Nashville has a dubious new honor: We are the starting point for the bumpiest plane route in North America.

That's according to an analysis of in-flight turbulence from Turbli.

Zoom in: The analysis found the 442-mile trip from the Nashville International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina had the highest average turbulence on the continent.

Details: USA Today reports Turbli used the eddy dissipation rate, or EDR, to measure turbulence. (Bigger jetliners might not experience the same turbulence intensity as small planes.)

The company compared 150,000 airline routes around the world.

Reality check: Buckle up as directed, but don't worry too much. USA Today noted the average turbulence for the flight to North Carolina was still considered light by Turbli's standards, and other global routes had higher scores.