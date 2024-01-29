House Speaker Cameron Sexton is part of a bipartisan coalition that wants to change Tennessee's constitution to allow judges to deny bail for a broader array of criminal defendants.

Why it matters: The amendment would represent a significant change to Tennessee's criminal code. The state currently allows judges to deny bail in first-degree murder cases that are eligible for the death penalty.

Expanding that could affect other defendants' ability to get out of jail while awaiting trial.

Driving the news: Sexton framed the effort as an attempt to fight violent crime. Republican lawmakers have focused for years on hardening criminal law through tougher sentences and other measures.

The House speaker announced the constitutional amendment push last week alongside Democrats including the Memphis mayor and district attorney.

Between the lines: Sexton said the details of the proposal are still being discussed and will be filed soon. He said it would apply to violent charges such as second-degree murder or aggravated kidnapping.

He also emphasized that the amendment would give judges discretion to deny bail rather than setting requirements.

State of play: Changing the state constitution is a long and complicated process that would take years. It requires multiple rounds of signoffs from lawmakers in addition to a statewide vote.