With at least one Mexican restaurant in every neighborhood, it's easy to get stuck in the rut of frequenting the ones closest to your house.

Thanks to recommendations from our lovely Axios Nashville readers, we've developed a guide for Mexican restaurants worthy of leaving your neighborhood to try out.

The intrigue: Nashville has spent the past few years lamenting the closure of long-running restaurants like Rotier's, Hermitage Cafe and most recently McCabe Pub.

When La Hacienda announced last year it would be closing after more than 30 years in business, Nashville lost another institution.

As it turns out, Mas Amigos Kitchen, the restaurant that replaced La Hacienda, serves the kind of food that could fuel a multidecade run.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: Mas Amigos was already on my radar after my friends Bonna and Stephanie recommended it on separate occasions.

Then reader Koby L. singled out Mas Amigos. "I can confidently say they are serving up excellent Mexican dishes. The chicken fajitas are my favorite, delicious and shareable. The chips are also perfectly fresh and crunchy."

I took my family there on Wednesday, and everything — the mango margarita, the birria tacos, the tres leche cake — was on point. We are adding this to our rotation.

Zoom out: Mas Amigos is located on Nolensville Pike, the corridor home to several excellent Mexican dining options.

Reader Bob R. picked La Terraza at the intersection of Nolensville and Old Hickory. "Carnitas are the best in town, especially with the on-site fresh-made tortillas to wrap them in … ask for extra roasted onion & jalapeno!"

The Nations: Ben P., outspoken champion of the Nations' food scene, touted La Juquilita. He said to order their caldo de res (beef soup).

East Nashville: Red Headed Stranger, the East Nashville taco shop, was singled out by Janet T. and Logan L. "Their swirl margarita is awesome!!" Janet says.

Rebecca W. suggested Las Maracas, also in East Nashville. She said their service is especially friendly. "Not only excellent food but a fun, celebratory, and inexpensive outing for the family.

Mt. Juliet: Jamie C. offered the option requiring the longest drive outside of Davidson County, Memo's Mexican Kitchen in Mt. Juliet. The tamales are the best Jamie has ever had and the margaritas are also fantastic. (Axios Nashville readers love their margs.)