Data: SafeGraph; Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Map: Axios Visuals

Davidson County has the most Mexican restaurants in Tennessee, but they have become increasingly popular pretty much everywhere.

Driving the news: About 99% of Americans live near at least one Mexican restaurant, a Pew Research Center analysis of data from SafeGraph has found.

Why it matters: The proliferation of Mexican restaurants — once staples only of the Southwest and parts of the Midwest — highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration from Mexico over the last 30 years, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.

By the numbers: There were 281 Mexican restaurants in Davidson County as of March 2023, per the analysis. That's a higher total than in any other county and amounts to four for every 10,000 Nashvillians.

Sevier County had the highest rate of Mexican restaurants per capita, with more than four restaurants for every 10,000 residents.

Of note: Tex-Mex restaurants counted as Mexican restaurants in the study, as did eateries, food trucks and restaurants serving multiple types of cuisine along with Mexican food.

The analysis found that 22% of Mexican restaurants nationwide are fast-food restaurants, 12% serve tacos as their specialty, 8% are categorized as food trucks or carts, and 6% dish up Tex-Mex food.

The latest: New additions continue to arrive at a rapid clip.