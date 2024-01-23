Nashville lands on Yelp's list of top restaurants

Three Nashville restaurants landed on Yelp's annual list of the year's top restaurants.

Yelp used ratings, review volume and on-the-ground analysis to curate the list.

Why it matters: Our entries show the depth and breadth of our food scene, which extends well beyond the trendy, high-end eateries in Germantown and The Gulch.

State of plate: Degthai represents the city's most mouth-watering corridor, Nolensville Pike. The restaurant, which started in 2011 as a food truck, has become one of the city's top draws for Thai food.

The intrigue: Italian joint Tutti Da Gio in Hermitage got high praise for its handmade pasta and wood-fired pizzas. The restaurant doesn't have a dining room — yet — and relies on takeout and delivery business.

A bigger space with an 80-person dining room is planned for later this year in Hendersonville, per Yelp.

Driving the spoons: Diners praised the Indian restaurant Sindoore for its made-from-scratch Indian food. The small spot on Donelson Pike near the airport also has ample vegetarian options.

Zoom out: Our many hot chicken restaurants didn't make this year's list. To get Yelp-approved Nashville hot chicken, you have to hop on a plane to San Diego to try the hot chicken slider at Rosemarie's Burgers.

The chef there learned how to make hot chicken while working in Music City and amped up his version using duck fat.

See the full list