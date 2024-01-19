49 mins ago - Things to Do
Our Nashville events calendar for 2024
This year is gearing up to be a fun one in Nashville. Here are the events we're looking forward to most in 2024.
🎶 Concerts: There are some big-ticket acts coming up this year. Here are 10 highlights that have been announced so far.
- Feb. 8-10: Patti LaBelle with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
- March 9: Olivia Rodrigo at Bridgestone Arena
- April 17: Busta Rhymes at Marathon Music Works
- May 11: Bad Bunny at Bridgestone Arena
- May 31-June 1: Lainey Wilson at Ascend Amphitheater
- June 23: Alanis Morissette at Bridgestone Arena
- June 29: Zach Bryan at Nissan Stadium
- July 20: Def Leppard & Journey at Nissan Stadium
- Aug. 3: Kenny Chesney & Zac Brown Band at Nissan Stadium
- Aug. 9-10: Chris Stapleton at Bridgestone Arena
🎤 Music festivals: You can't map out your year in music without them.
- June 6-9: CMA Fest
- June 13-16: Bonnaroo
- Sept. 17-21: Americana Fest
🍅 More big events: Music isn't the only reason to plan a party (although most of these events include music, too).
- April 27-28: Cheer on the racers at the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll marathon
- June 22-23: Nashville Pride Festival at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
- July 4: It might go without saying, but Nashville hosts one of the biggest firework displays in the country — not to mention the live entertainment downtown.
- Aug. 9-10: Tomato Art Fest in East Nashville
- Aug. 15-24: Tennessee State Fair at the Wilson County Fairgrounds
- Oct. 3-6: Nashville Oktoberfest in Germantown
🏒 Sports: The Nashville Predators have regular season games scheduled through April, and there are many other ways to indulge your sportier tendencies.
- Feb. 25: Nashville SC returns with the first MLS game of the year at Geodis Park
- March 13-17: SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena
- April 2: The Nashville Sounds home opener at First Horizon Park
- Sept. 13-15: Music City Grand Prix, which serves as the IndyCar series finale this year
