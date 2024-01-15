Share on email (opens in new window)

Snow piled high throughout Middle Tennessee over the weekend, covering roads and closing schools.

Temperatures are expected to remain dangerously cold for days, meaning this winter wonderland is staying put.

Between the flurries: We knew it would be bad when extreme weather chaser Reed Timmer showed up and starting livestreaming from downtown.

By the numbers: As of Monday afternoon, Nashville had received between three and six inches snow, with higher amounts in other parts of the region.

A measurement by Nate's son Maddux, who properly used the flat picnic table, showed nearly six inches.

The crew at NashSevereWX pointed out the city pretty much got an entire winter's worth of snowfall in the span of 24 hours.

State of play: Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday, as are most other districts. City crews are plowing major routes, but officials have urged drivers to stay off the road unless it is absolutely necessary.

Threat level: Wind chills are expected to plunge well below zero Monday and Tuesday nights. Temperatures won't get above freezing until Thursday afternoon.

Warming centers are open across the state for people who need shelter from the extreme cold.

Lucy and Everett having a blast the snow storm. Photos: Luke Tamburin and Nate Rau/Axios

Our thought bubble: We relished the snowy weather in brief intervals Monday.

Nate watched his his kids go sledding at around 9am.

Adam stayed inside under a quilt, but he enjoyed photos of his brother's arctic basset hound Lucy on a snow walk.

📷 We know our gritty Axios Nashville readers went clomping around in the snow.

Send your best snow photos to [email protected], and we'll include them in an upcoming newsletter.

👀 What's next: Don't look now, but the possibility of more snow is in the forecast later this week.