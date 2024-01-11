Vice Mayor Angie Henderson hopes to roll out an updated chat website in the coming weeks that allows Metro Council members to discuss policy ideas without violating the state's strict open meetings laws.

Why it matters: The chat page, called Council Connect, is a sort of Slack for city lawmakers to talk about new legislation and other issues related to Metro government.

State law forbids two or more council members from discussing legislation without alerting the public.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: It's an impossible-to-follow restriction that council members try to follow in spirit but frequently ignore, based on my 16-plus years covering the city.

Between the lines: Council Connect initially launched during the previous term. However, the chat page fizzled out and went dormant.

Hoping to relaunch, Henderson pitched improvements, such as an alert function to give council members a heads-up when a new chat thread is opened on the Council Connect website.

What she's saying: Henderson hopes the updated website, which will be available to the public to view, will be up and running in the coming weeks.

She says it can be "pretty deflating" for new council members to learn they're barred from talking about legislation with colleagues outside of public meetings.