Tennessee remains one of the least healthy states in the nation, a leading doctor told lawmakers Wednesday.

Driving the news: Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University, discussed the state's persistent health challenges during a Senate Health and Welfare Committee hearing.

He said Tennessee remained at 44th in America's Health Rankings, which uses dozens of metrics to measure overall well-being across the country.

Why it matters: Wykoff told the lawmakers that state policies could help improve Tennessee's persistently low health outcomes.

State of play: Tennessee's low showing in the national rankings is driven by several factors, including obesity, physical inactivity, a high rate of smoking, and low availability of mental health care.

Overdose deaths are particularly troubling — Tennessee ranked 49th by that metric.

Tennessee also had the highest rate of depression in the country, per the latest rankings.

The big picture: Lawmakers can start by focusing on three broad goals, Wykoff said: providing health care, changing individual behaviors and reducing poverty through jobs and education.

Economic factors like income and graduation rates affect life expectancy, underscoring the significance of education and financial policies that might not immediately seem related to health.

Mental health experts said improving access to that care could boost outcomes across several categories.

The bottom line: Wykoff said lawmakers should consider the health impacts of every bill they pursue.