Doctor urges lawmakers to confront TN's health problems
Tennessee remains one of the least healthy states in the nation, a leading doctor told lawmakers Wednesday.
Driving the news: Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University, discussed the state's persistent health challenges during a Senate Health and Welfare Committee hearing.
- He said Tennessee remained at 44th in America's Health Rankings, which uses dozens of metrics to measure overall well-being across the country.
Why it matters: Wykoff told the lawmakers that state policies could help improve Tennessee's persistently low health outcomes.
State of play: Tennessee's low showing in the national rankings is driven by several factors, including obesity, physical inactivity, a high rate of smoking, and low availability of mental health care.
- Overdose deaths are particularly troubling — Tennessee ranked 49th by that metric.
- Tennessee also had the highest rate of depression in the country, per the latest rankings.
The big picture: Lawmakers can start by focusing on three broad goals, Wykoff said: providing health care, changing individual behaviors and reducing poverty through jobs and education.
- Economic factors like income and graduation rates affect life expectancy, underscoring the significance of education and financial policies that might not immediately seem related to health.
- Mental health experts said improving access to that care could boost outcomes across several categories.
The bottom line: Wykoff said lawmakers should consider the health impacts of every bill they pursue.
