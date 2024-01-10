Jan 10, 2024 - News
Cold, possibly snowy winter weather is coming
Have your extra quilts ready. Meteorologists expect it to get seriously cold in a few days.
What's happening: Although Thursday is expected to be sunny and temperate, with a high in the mid-50s, a wave of rain that night will change things dramatically.
What they're saying: "Enjoy Thursday as much as you possibly can, because after that things head downhill quickly," the Nashville office of the National Weather Service wrote on social media.
- A cold front is expected Friday with another one behind it Monday.
- There's a chance for snow Sunday and Monday, the post read. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings could hit single digits.
- "In fact, the entire week looks to be frigid. We're talking Siberian weather here."
Yes, but: The NWS included an important caveat in their post.
- "The forecast will change, and it will change again, and it will change again after that."
Stay tuned for updates.
