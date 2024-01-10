Cold, possibly snowy winter weather is coming

Share on email (opens in new window)

Have your extra quilts ready. Meteorologists expect it to get seriously cold in a few days.

What's happening: Although Thursday is expected to be sunny and temperate, with a high in the mid-50s, a wave of rain that night will change things dramatically.

What they're saying: "Enjoy Thursday as much as you possibly can, because after that things head downhill quickly," the Nashville office of the National Weather Service wrote on social media.

A cold front is expected Friday with another one behind it Monday.

There's a chance for snow Sunday and Monday, the post read. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings could hit single digits.

"In fact, the entire week looks to be frigid. We're talking Siberian weather here."

Yes, but: The NWS included an important caveat in their post.

"The forecast will change, and it will change again, and it will change again after that."

Stay tuned for updates.