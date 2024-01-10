Share on email (opens in new window)

Post Malone performs at a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers are heading to The Farm.

What's happening: The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival unveiled its eclectic 2024 lineup Tuesday. Other headliners include Fred Again and Pretty Lights.

As always, there are several gems tucked deeper in the roster. Maggie Rogers, Cage the Elephant, T-Pain, Melanie Martinez and Diplo are among the other acts coming to the four-day festival in Manchester.

Zoom in: Sundays used to close out with big-tent legacy artists like Elton John, Billy Joel and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

This year, the festival will end with a choose-your-own-adventure vibe, with several big acts that underscore organizers' efforts to attract younger attendees with different tastes.

Electronic act Fred Again gets top billing. But the day also includes rap powerhouse Megan Thee Stallion, Americana heavyweights Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and synth pop darling Carly Rae Jepson.

If you go: Bonnaroo will take place June 13-16. The presale begins at 10am tomorrow, and you can sign up for a code online. General admission tickets start at $420.

Of note: The Bonnaroo website advertises that as the price without hidden fees.

Last year, Tennessee lawmakers passed a new law requiring merchants to list the total price of tickets with fees and service charges included before it's time to pay up.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: I'm glad to see Reneé Rapp in the mix this year. I've had her heartbreak bop "Too Well" in heavy rotation for a while, and she's playing Regina George in the new musical remake of "Mean Girls."