Study: Bonnaroo has a big economic impact

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival pumped $339.8 million into the regional economy, according to a study by the event's organizers.

Why it matters: Bonnaroo remains a vital tourism draw for Coffee County and the surrounding area.

The festival, majority-owned by Live Nation, has been thrust into government squabbles in recent years.

The Coffee County government approved a ticket tax in 2021 for Bonnaroo. The festival property was also annexed in 2021 by the city of Manchester following negotiations over funding for roads and bridges around the farm.

By the numbers: According to the new economic impact report, first reported by the Tennessean, the festival generated $5.1 million in tax revenue for the region.

Bonnaroo also created 4,163 full-time jobs, the study said.

What we're watching: The lineup for the 2024 festival will be unveiled Tuesday.