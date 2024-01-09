Jan 9, 2024 - News

Study: Bonnaroo has a big economic impact

The stage at Bonnaroo surrounded by fans.

Stevie Nicks performs at Bonnaroo in 2022. Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival pumped $339.8 million into the regional economy, according to a study by the event's organizers.

Why it matters: Bonnaroo remains a vital tourism draw for Coffee County and the surrounding area.

By the numbers: According to the new economic impact report, first reported by the Tennessean, the festival generated $5.1 million in tax revenue for the region.

  • Bonnaroo also created 4,163 full-time jobs, the study said.

What we're watching: The lineup for the 2024 festival will be unveiled Tuesday.

