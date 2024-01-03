Taylor Swift was hottest Nashville ticket in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Taylor Swift performs at Nissan Stadium during her concert in May. Photo: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift was the top draw among Nashville concerts on StubHub last year. It wasn't close.

How it works: A report tracked StubHub's highest-selling ticketed events around the world Jan. 1–Nov. 28.

Zoom in: These were the highest sellers of 2023 in Nashville, all of which took place at Nissan Stadium.

Taylor Swift, May 5-7 George Strait, July 29 CMA Fest, June 8-11 Luke Combs, April 15 Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, May 19

The intrigue: Swift's three nights at Nissan Stadium outsold the next four events in Nashville by more than 70%, according to StubHub.