Jan 3, 2024 - Music

Taylor Swift was hottest Nashville ticket in 2023

headshot

Taylor Swift performs at Nissan Stadium during her concert in May. Photo: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift was the top draw among Nashville concerts on StubHub last year.

  • It wasn't close.

How it works: A report tracked StubHub's highest-selling ticketed events around the world Jan. 1–Nov. 28.

Zoom in: These were the highest sellers of 2023 in Nashville, all of which took place at Nissan Stadium.

  1. Taylor Swift, May 5-7
  2. George Strait, July 29
  3. CMA Fest, June 8-11
  4. Luke Combs, April 15
  5. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, May 19

The intrigue: Swift's three nights at Nissan Stadium outsold the next four events in Nashville by more than 70%, according to StubHub.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more