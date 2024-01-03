Jan 3, 2024 - Music
Taylor Swift was hottest Nashville ticket in 2023
Taylor Swift was the top draw among Nashville concerts on StubHub last year.
- It wasn't close.
How it works: A report tracked StubHub's highest-selling ticketed events around the world Jan. 1–Nov. 28.
Zoom in: These were the highest sellers of 2023 in Nashville, all of which took place at Nissan Stadium.
- Taylor Swift, May 5-7
- George Strait, July 29
- CMA Fest, June 8-11
- Luke Combs, April 15
- Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, May 19
The intrigue: Swift's three nights at Nissan Stadium outsold the next four events in Nashville by more than 70%, according to StubHub.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.