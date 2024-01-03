Jan 3, 2024 - News

Nashville had warmest year on record in 2023

headshot
Warmest years in the Nashville area
Data: National Weather Service; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

Last year was the warmest on record in Nashville, according to the National Weather Service.

By the numbers: The average temperature in 2023 was 62.9°F. Second place was 2016, with an average of 62.7°F.

Of note: Six of the top 10 warmest Nashville years on record have occurred in the last decade, per NWS data dating back to 1875.

The big picture: 2023 was also the hottest year on record worldwide — by far. Axios' Andrew Freedman reports hundreds of millions around the globe felt the growing impact of human-caused warming through extreme weather events.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more