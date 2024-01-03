Nashville had warmest year on record in 2023

Data: National Weather Service; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals Last year was the warmest on record in Nashville, according to the National Weather Service. By the numbers: The average temperature in 2023 was 62.9°F. Second place was 2016, with an average of 62.7°F.

Of note: Six of the top 10 warmest Nashville years on record have occurred in the last decade, per NWS data dating back to 1875.

The big picture: 2023 was also the hottest year on record worldwide — by far. Axios' Andrew Freedman reports hundreds of millions around the globe felt the growing impact of human-caused warming through extreme weather events.