Jan 2, 2024 - Things to Do

Our January concerts

Elvis Costello performs in Brazil in September. Photo: Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images

Have a wicked January with live shows from Kristin Chenowith, Tool and more.

  • Here's a list of some of the top artists performing in Nashville this month.

🪕 Jan. 12: Allison Russell, The Basement East

🎸 Jan. 20: American Aquarium, Ryman Auditorium

🎶 Jan. 20-21: Kristin Chenoweth, Schermerhorn Symphony Center

🤘 Jan. 23: Tool, Bridgestone Arena

🔊 Jan. 24: Story of the Year, Brooklyn Bowl

🥁 Jan. 27: The Weeks, Brooklyn Bowl

🎤 Jan. 29: Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Ryman Auditorium

avatar

