Jan 2, 2024 - Things to Do
Our January concerts
Have a wicked January with live shows from Kristin Chenowith, Tool and more.
- Here's a list of some of the top artists performing in Nashville this month.
🪕 Jan. 12: Allison Russell, The Basement East
🎸 Jan. 20: American Aquarium, Ryman Auditorium
🎶 Jan. 20-21: Kristin Chenoweth, Schermerhorn Symphony Center
🤘 Jan. 23: Tool, Bridgestone Arena
🔊 Jan. 24: Story of the Year, Brooklyn Bowl
🥁 Jan. 27: The Weeks, Brooklyn Bowl
🎤 Jan. 29: Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Ryman Auditorium
