Nashville area eyed for new optional toll lanes
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has identified busy corridors throughout the state that could get express toll lanes.
- The agency will start by working toward the optional toll lanes on Interstate 24 between Nashville and Murfreesboro.
Driving the news: Another candidate for new toll lanes, which the state calls "choice lanes," is I-65 between Nashville and Williamson County.
- Chattanooga and Knoxville could also get toll lanes.
How it works: Lawmakers passed a bill this year allowing the state to hire private companies to build and manage express lanes.
- Once completed, they would give drivers the choice to bypass traffic by paying a fee to travel in a dedicated lane.
- Gov. Bill Lee's administration says they will help relieve traffic and defray road costs in urban areas.
The big picture: The early phases of the rollout were included in TDOT's new 10-year project plan announced yesterday.
- TDOT officials say years of planning and construction are needed before the lanes become a reality.
