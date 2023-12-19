2 hours ago - News

Nashville area eyed for new optional toll lanes

headshot
Illustration of a pedestrian crossing sign with a dollar sign.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has identified busy corridors throughout the state that could get express toll lanes.

  • The agency will start by working toward the optional toll lanes on Interstate 24 between Nashville and Murfreesboro.

Driving the news: Another candidate for new toll lanes, which the state calls "choice lanes," is I-65 between Nashville and Williamson County.

  • Chattanooga and Knoxville could also get toll lanes.

How it works: Lawmakers passed a bill this year allowing the state to hire private companies to build and manage express lanes.

  • Once completed, they would give drivers the choice to bypass traffic by paying a fee to travel in a dedicated lane.
  • Gov. Bill Lee's administration says they will help relieve traffic and defray road costs in urban areas.

The big picture: The early phases of the rollout were included in TDOT's new 10-year project plan announced yesterday.

  • TDOT officials say years of planning and construction are needed before the lanes become a reality.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more