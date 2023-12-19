Nashville area eyed for new optional toll lanes

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has identified busy corridors throughout the state that could get express toll lanes.

The agency will start by working toward the optional toll lanes on Interstate 24 between Nashville and Murfreesboro.

Driving the news: Another candidate for new toll lanes, which the state calls "choice lanes," is I-65 between Nashville and Williamson County.

Chattanooga and Knoxville could also get toll lanes.

How it works: Lawmakers passed a bill this year allowing the state to hire private companies to build and manage express lanes.

Once completed, they would give drivers the choice to bypass traffic by paying a fee to travel in a dedicated lane.

Gov. Bill Lee's administration says they will help relieve traffic and defray road costs in urban areas.

The big picture: The early phases of the rollout were included in TDOT's new 10-year project plan announced yesterday.