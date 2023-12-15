Ronald Harris searches the office of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ in Madison in the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

President Biden this week approved a major disaster declaration that will allow people in the Middle Tennessee counties hit hardest by the Dec. 9 tornadoes to apply for federal aid.

Zoom in: Biden's decision applies to people in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner counties.

What they're saying: "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," a statement from FEMA read.

What to know: Individuals and business owners facing damages in the designated counties can apply for assistance by registering online, calling 1-800-621-3362 or using the FEMA app.

FEMA is deploying representatives to areas most affected by the tornado starting Friday, per the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.

Representatives will be ready to guide survivors through the application process.

The big picture: Calm, temperate weather this weekend will make for ideal volunteering conditions, and agencies across the area are hoping for a robust turnout.