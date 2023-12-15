Nashville, surrounding counties eligible for FEMA aid for tornado recovery
President Biden this week approved a major disaster declaration that will allow people in the Middle Tennessee counties hit hardest by the Dec. 9 tornadoes to apply for federal aid.
Zoom in: Biden's decision applies to people in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner counties.
What they're saying: "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," a statement from FEMA read.
What to know: Individuals and business owners facing damages in the designated counties can apply for assistance by registering online, calling 1-800-621-3362 or using the FEMA app.
- FEMA is deploying representatives to areas most affected by the tornado starting Friday, per the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.
- Representatives will be ready to guide survivors through the application process.
The big picture: Calm, temperate weather this weekend will make for ideal volunteering conditions, and agencies across the area are hoping for a robust turnout.
- Hands On Nashville needs 100 volunteers from 10am-3pm Saturday to help clear debris, distribute supplies to survivors and share important information on available aid.
- You can sign up for those and other opportunities online.
