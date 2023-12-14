One of Nashville's most dangerous roads will soon be a little safer

The part of Nolensville Pike that will be the focus of grant projects. Image: Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Transportation

New sidewalks, lighting and crosswalks are coming to Nolensville Pike in South Nashville thanks to a new $13 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Why it matters: Nolensville Pike is one of the most dangerous roads in Nashville, according to a 2022 report that analyzed city streets with the highest numbers of reported injuries.

This grant funding will go toward changes that improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

By the numbers: The federal government's grant announcement said there were 48 crashes on Nolensville Pike that resulted in serious injuries or death from 2017-2021. Some 37% of those crashes involved pedestrians at night.

That data will inform the new project, which the city is calling "We Are Nolensville Pike."

State of play: Work will focus on a 2.5-mile stretch of Nolensville Pike between McCall Street and Haywood Lane.

That portion of Nolensville includes busy intersections with Harding Place and Edmondson Pike as well as landmarks like the Nashville Zoo and Plaza Mariachi.

Zoom in: In addition to the federal funds, the project will include more than $3.2 million in local spending that has already been approved.

The project calls for new sidewalks and sidewalk repairs, enhanced street lighting to improve visibility at night, intersection improvements for pedestrians, changed signal timing and improved bus stop designs.

What he's saying: Mayor Freddie O'Connell said the grant would "transform traffic safety on one of the city's most diverse, vibrant corridors."

Flashback: O'Connell has pushed for improvements along Nolensville Pike for years. As a Metro Council member in 2021, he successfully fought to pair funding for zoo parking with money for transportation issues.

Zoom out: Nashville's award was part of $817 million in federal transportation grants that were announced Wednesday.