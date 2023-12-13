Audit finds flaws with Tennessee's prison sexual assault investigations

Tennessee prisons have failed to properly conduct sexual abuse and harassment investigations, according to a bruising new state audit.

Why it matters: The audit released Tuesday by the state comptroller's office identified ongoing problems in Tennessee prisons.

Some of the findings mirrored the conclusions of a scathing 2020 audit.

Driving the news: The new audit found that the Tennessee Department of Correction did not ensure that sexual assault and harassment investigations were done in accordance with federal law and state policy.

Investigators closed 12 cases before receiving rape kit results, the audit found. Those cases originated in privately run state prisons operated by CoreCivic.

In five other cases, an investigator failed to send rape kits to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing in the first place.

The audit also found errors in case files at state-run and CoreCivic facilities.

The audit identified three cases in which management did not document disciplinary actions against employees who were the subject of substantiated allegations of sexual harassment against inmates. In one case identified in the audit, no disciplinary action was taken against an employee.

Management also failed to document disciplinary actions taken against inmates identified as aggressors in some substantiated cases of inmate-on-inmate sexual abuse.

State of play: Fewer inmates have access to educational and behavioral health programs designed to help "address criminal behavior for successful reentry into the community" because of waitlists and limited capacity, according to the audit.

In some cases, the audit found, prison officials didn't ensure inmates were released with documents and referrals they needed "to set them up for successful reentry."

What they're saying: In its audit response, TDOC management said they were reviewing policies and rules.

"Training for appropriate staff will be conducted to ensure policy processes are communicated and understood."

The department said it is also working to expand educational programming availability.

Zoom in: While the department has taken steps to address staffing shortfalls identified in 2020, attrition remains "an ongoing and deeply rooted challenge," according to the audit. Staffing shortages are creating "serious safety concerns" in at least one prison.

And the department is relying on "unsustainable overtime hours" to fill the gap.

What's next: Officials with the comptroller's office will present the audit to lawmakers Wednesday.