Dec 12, 2023 - News

Mapped: Power poles show deadly Tennessee tornado's path

A map with a series of dots showing downed power poles and broken equipment along the path of a tornado in Nashville.

A map showing damaged power poles and other Nashville Electric Service equipment along the path of Saturday's tornado. Image: Courtesy of NES

A map of damaged power poles provided by the Nashville Electric Service paints a pretty clear picture of a deadly tornado's path through Nashville and Sumner County over the weekend.

  • Officials with the utility confirmed Monday that a Saturday tornado hit two of their substations, which explains the orange glow in some videos of the funnel cloud.

Zoom out: Before Saturday, an NES substation hadn't sustained a direct hit since the 1970s.

