Dec 12, 2023 - News
Mapped: Power poles show deadly Tennessee tornado's path
A map of damaged power poles provided by the Nashville Electric Service paints a pretty clear picture of a deadly tornado's path through Nashville and Sumner County over the weekend.
- Officials with the utility confirmed Monday that a Saturday tornado hit two of their substations, which explains the orange glow in some videos of the funnel cloud.
Zoom out: Before Saturday, an NES substation hadn't sustained a direct hit since the 1970s.
