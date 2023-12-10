Frank Wycheck, former Titans star and "Music City Miracle" hero, dead at 52

Frank Wycheck, the beloved former Tennessee Titans tight end and broadcaster, died Saturday in Chattanooga after a fall, according to a press release from his family. Wycheck was 52.

Flashback: Wycheck was pivotal in the most iconic play in Titans history — the Music City Miracle.

With only 16 seconds and a kickoff return remaining in a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in 2000, Wycheck triggered the miraculous play by hurling a long lateral pass to Kevin Dyson, who ran for the winning score.

The big picture: Wycheck was a skilled receiver who used his size and athleticism to beguile defenses.

He played 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Oilers/Titans. He finished third on the franchise's all-time receiving list with 482 receptions for 4,958 yards and 27 touchdowns.

After football, Wycheck parlayed his wit and love of the game into a career in broadcasting. He served as the Titans radio color commentator following his retirement. Combined with his on-field accomplishments and broadcasting, Wycheck became a fan favorite.

"Overall, I think he was one of the top players ever to play for us because of what he did both on and off the field," late Titans owner Bud Adams said when Wycheck retired.

Wycheck also became an ambassador for awareness around head injuries. In a 2016 interview with The Tennessean, he estimated that he suffered between 15 and 25 concussions throughout his playing career.

He told the newspaper he experienced falls and suffered more head injuries in retirement.

Wycheck's family says that it appears he fell inside his Chattanooga home and hit his head on Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive that afternoon.

In accordance with Wycheck's wishes, his family plans to work with experts for brain injury research.

Wycheck is survived by two adult daughters and three grandchildren.