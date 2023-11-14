Nashville is emerging as a national economic powerhouse, Barron's reports

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Barron's; Map: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals Nashville is one of four Sunbelt cities to emerge as major economic hubs for the United States, signaling a possible changing of the guard, according to a new article in Barron's magazine. Between the lines: Cities like New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., have stood as pillars of the national economy.

"Those four legacy metro areas are being joined and, to an extent, eclipsed by a cohort of new, faster-growing power centers such as Houston with its energy economy, Dallas and its diversified base, Nashville with healthcare and tech, and Miami as a burgeoning financial center and gateway to Latin America," Barron's reporter Andy Serwer writes.

Of note: Nashville's job growth since 2020 has well outpaced the national average, the article points out.

The health care sector leads the way with 500 companies, including 17 public companies.

As tech companies expanded outside of Silicon Valley, Nashville benefited, landing corporate headquarters and billions of dollars in investment, from Oracle, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

Zoom in: The booming economic growth has created a quandary for Metro as the city's transportation and housing infrastructure have failed to keep up.

Zoom out: The ramifications of the nation's economic power shift are unknown, Serwer writes.

"As economic power flows to the middle of the country, it could make the U.S. stronger and more diversified, like a company that makes successful strategic acquisitions. Or it could further divide the U.S. along economic, political, and geographic lines."

