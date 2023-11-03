Nashville saké bar Rice Vice expanding to New Orleans

Nashville's craft saké bar Rice Vice is leveling up with the addition of a second location in New Orleans.

Zoom in: The new spot — which owner Byron Stithem says will be called Rice Vice, part II — will open in the Algiers Point neighborhood of New Orleans in the first quarter of 2024.

Rice Vice serves sakés from around the world, but its primary function is as a tasting room for Stithem's brewery Proper Saké.

Earlier this year, Rice Vice, which relocated in 2022 to its current location off of Trinity Lane, was named one of the best bars in the U.S.

Why it matters: There are precious few saké breweries in the country, so a second Rice Vice location featuring Proper Saké counts as a win for Stithem's mission to expand the reach of the Japanese drink.

The expansion also scores a win for Nashville's growing craft brewing and distilling scene.

What he's saying: Since he opened his saké brewery seven years ago, Stithem says he's learned a lesson about how to "demystify" saké for people who have never tried it before.

"The best way to win people over is to pour them a saké in person," Stithem tells Axios.

His secret weapon to building a loyal following in Nashville is his smart and friendly bar team (hi to Axios Nashville's favorite bartender, Courtney!). He plans the same approach in New Orleans.

Happening this weekend: Rice Vice has a busy weekend planned. Tonight, they will offer a cheese and saké pairing in partnership with Greys Fine Cheese.

On Saturday, chef Son Pham will be cooking "elevated Vietnamese comfort stylings" to go along with live music outdoors for a sort of fall Rice Fest.

