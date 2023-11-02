ACLU asks SCOTUS to consider Tennessee's gender-affirming care ban
A group of Tennessee families and doctors wants the U.S. Supreme Court to block the state's ban on gender-affirming care for minors.
Driving the news: Lawyers for the group filed a petition Wednesday asking the high court to reconsider an appeals court decision that allowed the ban to go into effect this summer.
- The coalition handling the legal challenge includes the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal.
Why it matters: While several federal courts have ruled on gender-affirming care bans, the Supreme Court has yet to weigh in. Should the high court agree to take the case, it could set the stage for a ruling with implications in many states.
Zoom out: The Associated Press reports more than 20 states have banned or restricted gender-affirming care for minors since 2021.
Flashback: Last year, a video surfaced featuring discussions of Vanderbilt University Medical Center's gender-affirming care options for minors, including surgeries. Tennessee Republicans quickly moved to ban all gender-affirming care for minors.
Context: Surgeries for transgender youth are rare — hormones and puberty blockers are more common options. Gender-affirming care is supported by major medical associations including the American Academy of Pediatrics.
State of play: Supporters of Tennessee's gender-affirming care ban, which Republican lawmakers advanced this year, framed it as an effort to protect children.
- But doctors and families pushed back, saying the treatments could be life-saving for children suffering from gender dysphoria.
What they're saying: "Over the past few months this vicious law has already had a disastrous impact in homes and communities across Tennessee," Lucas Cameron-Vaughn, an ACLU-Tennessee staff attorney, said in a statement Wednesday.
- "Families are losing access to much-needed medical care that has allowed their children to flourish."
