ACLU asks SCOTUS to consider Tennessee's gender-affirming care ban

A group of Tennessee families and doctors wants the U.S. Supreme Court to block the state's ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Driving the news: Lawyers for the group filed a petition Wednesday asking the high court to reconsider an appeals court decision that allowed the ban to go into effect this summer.

The coalition handling the legal challenge includes the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal.

Why it matters: While several federal courts have ruled on gender-affirming care bans, the Supreme Court has yet to weigh in. Should the high court agree to take the case, it could set the stage for a ruling with implications in many states.

Zoom out: The Associated Press reports more than 20 states have banned or restricted gender-affirming care for minors since 2021.

Flashback: Last year, a video surfaced featuring discussions of Vanderbilt University Medical Center's gender-affirming care options for minors, including surgeries. Tennessee Republicans quickly moved to ban all gender-affirming care for minors.

Context: Surgeries for transgender youth are rare — hormones and puberty blockers are more common options. Gender-affirming care is supported by major medical associations including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

State of play: Supporters of Tennessee's gender-affirming care ban, which Republican lawmakers advanced this year, framed it as an effort to protect children.

But doctors and families pushed back, saying the treatments could be life-saving for children suffering from gender dysphoria.

What they're saying: "Over the past few months this vicious law has already had a disastrous impact in homes and communities across Tennessee," Lucas Cameron-Vaughn, an ACLU-Tennessee staff attorney, said in a statement Wednesday.