A look back at Taylor Swift's "1989"

Taylor Swift performs during her 1989 World Tour at AAMI Park on Dec. 10, 2015, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Image

Nine years ago, Taylor Swift set aside country music and released her pop opus "1989."

Her departure from the country charts shook Music Row and laid the groundwork for her current status as one of the biggest artists in the world.

The latest: Friday, as part of her ongoing quest to reclaim her earlier work, Swift is revisiting that era with the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)." It features re-recordings of the original album along with some new additions "from the vault."

Flashback: We're marking this nostalgic milestone by revisiting how Swift and music insiders spoke about her crossover moment when the original "1989" came out.

The late, great music writer Peter Cooper interviewed her about it for an article that ran in the Tennessean on Oct. 26, 2014.

What she said: "The only choice I had was do I paint a wall green and tell people it's blue," Swift told Cooper. "I decided to be honest about it, and upfront about the fact that this is me switching lanes. To say I 'left' country music sounds very harsh. It's just a change in artistic direction."

Yes, but: We know now that Nashville was never in her rearview. She's written country hits for other artists and repeatedly made it clear over the years that she considers Tennessee home.

"I would never quit Nashville," she told Cooper in 2014.