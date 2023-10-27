9 hours ago - News

Mayor O'Connell hires Rep. Jernigan for legislative role

Rep. Darren Jernigan

Rep. Darren Jernigan. Photo: Courtesy of Jernigan's office

Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced Thursday the hiring of veteran state Rep. Darren Jernigan as his new director of legislative affairs.

Why it matters: The Old Hickory Democrat will oversee Metro's interests at the state and work to repair the city's fractured relationship with Republican leaders.

  • A political moderate, Jernigan is well-regarded by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
  • Jernigan has served in the legislature since 2012. He previously served six years on the council representing the Donelson, Hermitage and Old Hickory areas.

Details: Jernigan says he'll serve out his term but won't run for re-election next year.

What he's saying: Jernigan tells Axios he backed Sen. Jeff Yarbro's mayoral campaign but was happy to hear from O'Connell about the possible new role.

  • "I am excited. I don't think there's a magic bullet to making things work with the state, but I do think I have built those relationships with Republicans and Democrats."
