Mayor O'Connell hires Rep. Jernigan for legislative role

Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced Thursday the hiring of veteran state Rep. Darren Jernigan as his new director of legislative affairs.

Why it matters: The Old Hickory Democrat will oversee Metro's interests at the state and work to repair the city's fractured relationship with Republican leaders.

A political moderate, Jernigan is well-regarded by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Jernigan has served in the legislature since 2012. He previously served six years on the council representing the Donelson, Hermitage and Old Hickory areas.

Details: Jernigan says he'll serve out his term but won't run for re-election next year.

What he's saying: Jernigan tells Axios he backed Sen. Jeff Yarbro's mayoral campaign but was happy to hear from O'Connell about the possible new role.