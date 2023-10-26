Tennessee poll: Bama fans most obnoxious

Share on email (opens in new window)

Alabama Crimson Tide fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Beacon Center, a nonprofit Nashville think tank, polled Tennessee residents about pressing issues facing the state.

Let's start with the most vital poll result: Alabama has the most obnoxious fan base in the SEC, according to 30% of Tennessee residents surveyed.

Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers fans tied for second in the poll at 18% apiece.

Also: It's no surprise former President Trump and Sen. Marsha Blackburn polled well in our deeply conservative state.