Oct 26, 2023

Tennessee poll: Bama fans most obnoxious

Alabama Crimson Tide fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Beacon Center, a nonprofit Nashville think tank, polled Tennessee residents about pressing issues facing the state.

Let's start with the most vital poll result: Alabama has the most obnoxious fan base in the SEC, according to 30% of Tennessee residents surveyed.

  • Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers fans tied for second in the poll at 18% apiece.

Also: It's no surprise former President Trump and Sen. Marsha Blackburn polled well in our deeply conservative state.

  • Trump leads President Biden 61% to 30% in the Beacon Center's poll of 835 likely voters. Trump's numbers dip in a hypothetical matchup with Robert Kennedy Jr. as a third-party candidate.
  • In that scenario, Trump is at 48%, Biden is at 23% and Kennedy is at 19%. It's a notable data point for swing states where Kennedy could play spoiler.
  • Blackburn enjoys sizable leads over likely Democratic opponents, according to the poll. She's ahead of state Rep. Gloria Johnson 49% to 29% and leads Memphis activist Marquita Bradshaw 48% to 36%.
