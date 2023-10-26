Oct 26, 2023 - News
Tennessee poll: Bama fans most obnoxious
The Beacon Center, a nonprofit Nashville think tank, polled Tennessee residents about pressing issues facing the state.
Let's start with the most vital poll result: Alabama has the most obnoxious fan base in the SEC, according to 30% of Tennessee residents surveyed.
- Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers fans tied for second in the poll at 18% apiece.
Also: It's no surprise former President Trump and Sen. Marsha Blackburn polled well in our deeply conservative state.
- Trump leads President Biden 61% to 30% in the Beacon Center's poll of 835 likely voters. Trump's numbers dip in a hypothetical matchup with Robert Kennedy Jr. as a third-party candidate.
- In that scenario, Trump is at 48%, Biden is at 23% and Kennedy is at 19%. It's a notable data point for swing states where Kennedy could play spoiler.
- Blackburn enjoys sizable leads over likely Democratic opponents, according to the poll. She's ahead of state Rep. Gloria Johnson 49% to 29% and leads Memphis activist Marquita Bradshaw 48% to 36%.
