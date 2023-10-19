See Johnny Cash's tour bus at the Ryman

A piece of music history has traveled back to Nashville, and it's parked in one of the best spots in town.

Johnny Cash's famed tour bus JC Unit One arrived outside the Ryman Auditorium this month. Fans will get to take a look inside as part of the regular Ryman tours.

Why it matters: Cash traveled on the bus during the 1991 Highwayman Tour that also included Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson.

The bus is on loan from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is partnering with the Ryman to showcase the venue's prominent role in music history.

State of play: Ryman general manager Gary Levy said in a statement that the venue was an important one for the Man in Black: "It was here that he graced the Grand Ole Opry stage for the first time, where he crossed paths with June Carter Cash and where the iconic 'Johnny Cash Show' found its home."

What to know: The bus will be on display at the Ryman through next spring.