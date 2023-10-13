Nashville's Blind Barber is part barbershop, part speakeasy

One of Nashville's buzziest new bars is now open in the Gulch.

What's happening: By day, Blind Barber is a three-chair barbershop offering buzz cuts and shaves. By night, it's a '70s-inspired speakeasy serving up cocktails, small plates and live performances from musicians and DJs.

The concept originated in NYC and has expanded to Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Nashville marks its seventh location.

What they're saying: "The local staff that makes up Blind Barber Nashville, the neighbors and friends we have already met, and the inspiration Music City brings to the table makes this opening feel incredibly special, like the first Blind Barber all over again," co-owner Jeff Laub said in a press release.

Be smart: Blind Barber embraces the phrase "business in the front, party in the back." The storefront leads directly into the barbershop while the speakeasy is accessed through a back door.

Use your words carefully when asking for directions to the bar or risk ending up with a mullet.

Stop by: Blind Barber is located at 606 8th Ave. The barbershop is open Monday-Sunday from 10am-7pm, and the speakeasy Tuesday-Sunday, 5pm-3am.