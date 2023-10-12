2 hours ago - News

Savannah Bananas return to Nashville on new tour

Tyler Buchanan
Maceo Harrison, the first base coach/dance instructor of the Savannah Bananas, does a handstand before an August game in New York City.

Maceo Harrison, the first base coach/dance instructor of the Savannah Bananas, performs before an August game in New York City. Photos: Al Bello/Getty Images

Attention sports fans and "potassium enthusiasts": The wackiest baseball team in America is headed back to Nashville in the spring.

Why it matters: The Savannah Bananas' unique blend of humor, dance and athleticism has made the team a touring sensation. You'll need to act quickly for a chance at tickets.

How it works: The Georgia-based team is baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, with the yellow-clad Bananas typically facing their pink-wearing rival, the Savannah Party Animals.

  • They play under Banana Ball rules, which dictate a two-hour time limit, outlaw bunting and cause a batter to be out if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly.

The intrigue: You never know what you'll see at a Bananas game.

Details: Fans must join a lottery list by Dec. 1 for the opportunity to buy tickets.

  • Three games are scheduled for June 13-15, 2024, at First Horizon Park.
